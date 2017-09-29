Register
11:59 GMT +330 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Legs

    Iraqi 'Porn Strike' on Kurdistan 'Amounts to Declaration of War'

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Viral
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Iraqi Kurdistan's Independence Referendum (38)
    5359170

    If the Iraqi paper that pinpricked Kurdistan amid its independence referendum by depicting it as a porn star had wanted a storm of infuriation, it has achieved its aim, and even more.

    A scandalous porn image was recently released by an Iraqi newspaper showing Iran, Syria, Turkey, Iraq and Jordan as five men in underwear, and Kurdistan — as a young girl (adult film actress Piper Perri) whom the men are staring at in a sexually suggestive manner.

    The picture caused indignation and fury among Kurdish MPs from all the political parties and social media users.

    The Iraqi media outlet's behavior shows cultural differences between Kurdistan and Iraq and makes the need for the region's independence more evident than ever, Kurdish MP Shakhawan Abdullah said, commenting on the newspaper's cover.

    "Our two different cultures is one of the reasons behind our separation. The publishing of this image unmasks their real face. It shows how they eye our women, honor, territory and wealth. They showed this in practice during the Anfal campaign and in the assaulting of the Yazidi women," the politician told Rudaw.

    According to the politician, the creation of an independent state is essential for the Kurdish people and would be the best response to such behavior.

    "This action of belittling and staring at the honor of women is what can be expected from them," Abdullah continued.

    Shirn Raza, a Gorran MP in the Iraqi Parliament, also severely criticized the image, saying that the newspaper's move is a sign of disrespect toward women.

    "We strongly condemn this disgusting action," she said. "Publishing this meme amounts to a declaration of war against the Kurdistan Region. We will be filing a lawsuit against this paper," she added.

    In her turn, Rezan Sheikh Der, an MP with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), stressed that such insults shouldn't be ignored, noting, however, that the situation can be resolved only "through negotiations and constructive dialogue."

    The residents of Iraqi Kurdistan went to the polls on September 25 to vote on an independence referendum for the autonomous region amid pressure from Baghdad and neighboring countries.

    The voting was held in the region and several adjacent territories, disputed by Baghdad and Erbil with almost 93 percent of the voters having supported Kurdistan's independence.

    Following the referendum, the Iraqi authorities have called on other countries to withdraw their diplomatic staff from the Kurdistan Region and demanded the deployment of Iraqi troops to Kurdish-controlled disputed areas.

    These steps came following a decree adopted on Wednesday by the Iraqi Parliament in order to punish the Kurdistan Region for having organized the vote.

    Topic:
    Iraqi Kurdistan's Independence Referendum (38)

    Related:

    One Step Closer: Iraqi Kurds Celebrate Independence Vote as Polls Close
    Over 90% of Iraqi Kurds Vote for Independence as 3.4 Million Ballots Counted
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    The O’s Office?
    The O’s Office?
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok