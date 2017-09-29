Loo-niversity? Internet Burns Chinese College for Looking Like Toilet (PHOTOS)

Someone has played a foul joke on university students in China and unfortunately for them, the internet has a thing or two to say about it.

Built in China's Henan province, the masterminds behind North China University of Water Conservancy and Electric Power probably never thought they'd get so much attention for their craftsmanship… or did they?

All right, folks, take a look at exhibit A:

​Does it have any resemblance to a certain white porcelain domain, the temple in which great ideas arise?

​Here's a clue:

Got it yet? No? Seriously?

Yup, it looks like a toilet, complete with all major components — even a lid. To no one's shock, the internet is definitely here for this moment.

— No Body (@BBBubby77) September 25, 2017

But the jokes weren't just on Twitter: they also popped up on China's own social media site, Weibo.

"Before it was finished we joked that it was a toilet," one student wrote. "And now it is a real toilet building, our university's good name will be spread far and wide."

The magnificent 12-story building, sitting in Zhengzhou, China, cost the provincial government a whopping $13 million, the South China Morning Post reported, certainly not much flushed down the drain.

Ironically, the Hindustan Times recently reported that Beijing has had enough of "weird" buildings, such as the country's headquarters for the China Central Television, dubbed "The Big Underpants."