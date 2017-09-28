Prince Harry's Reaction to Popcorn-Stealing Toddler Melts Internet (VIDEOS)

This delicious kernel-popped goodness wasn't sitting in a parent's lap, though. It actually belonged to a certain ginger royal who goes by the name of Prince Harry (or just Harry if you've got it like that).
— Ben (@benenglanditv) September 27, 2017
Without even a Hamburgler-esque disguise, Emily Henson, the two-year-old tot, swooped in for some popcorn without giving her future life of crime a second thought. And she didn't just do it once — she came back to the well — er, bucket — several times!
Since the shocking news broke, it's been estimated the kiddo spent nearly a minute taking bits and pieces of the freshly made treat as the 33-year-old royal watched the semi-final sitting volleyball game between the United Kingdom and Denmark.
Once she was finally caught, the game was on and the prince was ready to retaliate.
First, he teasingly pulled the box out of her reach, and then went on a "let's make silly faces at each other" rant before ultimately giving into Her Adorableness and handing over the golden treats.
— CBC News (@CBCNews) September 28, 2017
The playful back-and-forth didn't end there. Later on in the night the two were spotted messing about in game of "You want this piece? Nah, you can't have it."
— Rookie (@royalfocus1) September 28, 2017
While we likely won't ever know if she was practicing her inner viking raiding skills or if it was just a case of the munchies, the internet melted into full-on cuteness overload.
— Seema Pathak Sharma (@SeemaPathakSha1) September 28, 2017
— Em (@_thereal_dill) September 28, 2017
— sharon acton (@acton_rosacea) September 28, 2017
Emily is the child of David Henson, a former royal engineer who lost both his legs to an IED explosion in Afghanistan in 2011.
