20:33 GMT +328 September 2017
    Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner (C) arrives with friends for an ESPY Awards pre-party at the Playboy Mansion in Beverly Hills, California. (File)

    'You Gave Me My Life:' Former Playboy Cover Girls Mourn the Death of Hugh Hefner

    © REUTERS/ Robert Galbraith
    229721

    Countless emotional posts, condolences and stories pour in from Pamela Anderson, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and other models as they pay emotional tributes to the legendary Playboy founder, thanking him for changing their lives and “making the world a freer and sexier place.”

    As the death of Hugh Hefner shakes the world, the so-called "Playmates" are sharing moving tributes to the Playboy mogul.

    Model, actress and animal rights activist Pamela Anderson posted to her Instagram account a video of her weeping for the 91-year-old Hefner who died at his mansion in Los Angeles on September 27. The 1990s sex symbol, who graced the cover of Playboy a record-breaking 14 times, accompanied the video with an eye-watering message addressed to the iconic publisher.

    Goodbye #Hef Mr Hefner I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit I am me because of you You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family You were the most important person in my life. You gave me my life… People tell me all the time That I was your favorite… I'm in such deep shock. But you were old, your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you You were using a walker. You didn't want me to see. You couldn't hear. You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me — with my name Pamela with a heart around it. Now, I'm falling apart. This feeling is so crazy. It's raining in Paris now. I'm by the window. Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else. Live recklessly With unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one. You said. I can hear you say — Be brave. There are no rules. Live your life I'm proud of you. There are no mistakes. And with men — Enjoy… (Your wonderful laugh) You have the world by the tail You are a good girl And you are so loved — You are not crazy. You are wild and free Stay strong, Stay vulnerable…. "It's movie time" You loved my boys… You were always, always there for us. With your love Your crazy wisdom. I will miss your everything. Thank you for making the world a better place. A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous And so much fun. Goodbye Hef… Your Pamela 💋

    Публикация от The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) Сен 27 2017 в 11:35 PDT

    "I am me because of you. You taught me everything important about freedom and respect… You gave me my life…" Pamela wrote.

    In her post, the Baywatch star also mentioned that Hefner had troubles with his back, almost lost his hearing and moved with great difficulty, but didn't want others to see him like that.

    Kim Kardashian West and Paris Hilton paid their tributes and spent much of Wednesday night sharing memories of Hefner.

    ​One of the original five supermodels, Cindy Crawford, also shared a post dedicated to the Playboy founder. She posed nude twice for the magazine in July and October 1988 and was ranked fifth on Playboy's list of the 100 sexiest stars of the 20th century.

     

     

    Many ladies noted how much their life had changed after Hefner made them part of the Playboy "family." Jenny McCarthy, an American actress, model, television host, author and screenwriter, began her career in 1993 as a nude model for Playboy magazine and was later named their Playmate of the Year.

    ​Just a year after Playboy chose Donna D'Errico as its Playmate of the Month for September 1995, the model became another Baywatch actress, along with Pam Anderson.

    ​Shane and Sia Barbi, popularly known as The Barbi Twins, featured the cover of Playboy on the September 1991 issue, which broke records by selling out in less than two weeks.

    ​Other Playmates mourning the death of Hugh Hefner include Joanna Krupa, who appeared twice on the cover of Playboy; Aubrey O'Day aka the Playboy cover girl for the March 2009 issue; Heidi Montag, who graced the magazine cover in September 2009; Miriam Gonzalez, Playboy model of the Month for March 2001, and July 2015 Playmate Kayla Rae Reid.

    Multimedia

    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    My World, My Rules
    My World, My Rules
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

