'You Gave Me My Life:' Former Playboy Cover Girls Mourn the Death of Hugh Hefner

As the death of Hugh Hefner shakes the world, the so-called "Playmates" are sharing moving tributes to the Playboy mogul.
Model, actress and animal rights activist Pamela Anderson posted to her Instagram account a video of her weeping for the 91-year-old Hefner who died at his mansion in Los Angeles on September 27. The 1990s sex symbol, who graced the cover of Playboy a record-breaking 14 times, accompanied the video with an eye-watering message addressed to the iconic publisher.
Goodbye #Hef Mr Hefner I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit I am me because of you You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family You were the most important person in my life. You gave me my life… People tell me all the time That I was your favorite… I'm in such deep shock. But you were old, your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you You were using a walker. You didn't want me to see. You couldn't hear. You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me — with my name Pamela with a heart around it. Now, I'm falling apart. This feeling is so crazy. It's raining in Paris now. I'm by the window. Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else. Live recklessly With unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one. You said. I can hear you say — Be brave. There are no rules. Live your life I'm proud of you. There are no mistakes. And with men — Enjoy… (Your wonderful laugh) You have the world by the tail You are a good girl And you are so loved — You are not crazy. You are wild and free Stay strong, Stay vulnerable…. "It's movie time" You loved my boys… You were always, always there for us. With your love Your crazy wisdom. I will miss your everything. Thank you for making the world a better place. A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous And so much fun. Goodbye Hef… Your Pamela 💋
"I am me because of you. You taught me everything important about freedom and respect… You gave me my life…" Pamela wrote.
In her post, the Baywatch star also mentioned that Hefner had troubles with his back, almost lost his hearing and moved with great difficulty, but didn't want others to see him like that.
Kim Kardashian West and Paris Hilton paid their tributes and spent much of Wednesday night sharing memories of Hefner.
RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 28 сентября 2017 г.
Paris & I are reminiscing about the Playboy parties at the mansion & how much we love Hef. She’s texts me the perfect Hef emojis 👯👯👯👯👴🏼👯👯👯👯👯— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 28 сентября 2017 г.
So sad to hear the news about @HughHefner. 😢 #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/IQiEYhMfvf— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) 28 сентября 2017 г.
One of the original five supermodels, Cindy Crawford, also shared a post dedicated to the Playboy founder. She posed nude twice for the magazine in July and October 1988 and was ranked fifth on Playboy's list of the 100 sexiest stars of the 20th century.
Many ladies noted how much their life had changed after Hefner made them part of the Playboy "family." Jenny McCarthy, an American actress, model, television host, author and screenwriter, began her career in 1993 as a nude model for Playboy magazine and was later named their Playmate of the Year.
RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. 😓#PMOY 94 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw— Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) 28 сентября 2017 г.
Just a year after Playboy chose Donna D'Errico as its Playmate of the Month for September 1995, the model became another Baywatch actress, along with Pam Anderson.
Hugh Hefner put me in Playboy & ignited my career. I am forever indebted, Hef. You will forever live on as an icon of epic proportions. #RIP— Donna D'Errico (@DonnaDErrico) 28 сентября 2017 г.
Shane and Sia Barbi, popularly known as The Barbi Twins, featured the cover of Playboy on the September 1991 issue, which broke records by selling out in less than two weeks.
Thank you @HughHefner for making us @Playboy celebrities when we were nobodies.-RIP…(Our @NatGeo with Hef)https://t.co/7q4heGzhJt … pic.twitter.com/cPUqPNVBpA— Barbi Twins (@Barbi_Twins) 28 сентября 2017 г.
Other Playmates mourning the death of Hugh Hefner include Joanna Krupa, who appeared twice on the cover of Playboy; Aubrey O'Day aka the Playboy cover girl for the March 2009 issue; Heidi Montag, who graced the magazine cover in September 2009; Miriam Gonzalez, Playboy model of the Month for March 2001, and July 2015 Playmate Kayla Rae Reid.
So sad to hear about @hughhefner passing. I will forever be grateful to Hef and the whole @Playboy team for believing in me. #HughHefner pic.twitter.com/SigAch8EIC— Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) 28 сентября 2017 г.
@hughhefner..when I did playboy he spoke words to me that affected my direction. he was a man the room would stop for when he entered #rip— Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) 28 сентября 2017 г.
so proud to be apart of @hughhefner's legacy. loved working with him..what an honor! 😘 pic.twitter.com/njfQXIzRPk— Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) 28 сентября 2017 г.
RIP @hughhefner 💛 thank you for making me part of the Playboy family. Sending lots of love and prayers to @crystalhefner— Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) 28 сентября 2017 г.
Rest In Peace my dear sweet @hughhefner Forever in my heart and forever grateful for changing my life. I love you. #RIPHef https://t.co/vDlwbrd1Gg— Miriam Gonzalez (@miriamlgonzalez) 28 сентября 2017 г.
Rest In Peace Hef ❤️ I will forever be apart of the @Playboy family. Thank you for always being witty, kind and finding beauty in all women.— Kayla Rae Reid (@KaylaRaeReid) 28 сентября 2017 г.
