Register
17:31 GMT +328 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Efjord

    On the Rocks: Norwegian Retiree Stumbles Upon World's Oldest Boat Depiction

    CC BY 3.0 / Orcaborealis / Efjord
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 22110

    Rock carvings accidentally discovered by a Norwegian pensioner have become a scientific sensation of international significance, as they are thought to be the world's oldest portrayal of a vessel.

    Earlier this summer, retired geologist Ingvar Lindahl reported some petroglyphs he had found at Valle in Efjorden, Nordland County. The true significance of the find, however, was only revealed later upon closer look by fellow archaeologists.

    Situated some 70 meters above sea level and dating back over ten thousand years, the unique petroglyphs are believed to be the world's oldest rock carvings depicting a boat.

    "This here is exceptional. It's really a world sensation that will go into the history books in one way or another," archeologist Jan Magne Gjerde from the University of Tromsø told NRK.

    Viking burial vessel in the Viking Ship Museum, Oslo, Norway (File)
    CC BY 2.0 / Jim G / Viking burial vessels
    Viking-Era Ship Burial Unearthed From Market Square in Norwegian City
    At about four meters long, the boat is carved in rock with two-three centimeters wide lines, but is weather-beaten and barely visible to the naked eye, only emerging when lit by direct sunlight from the side.

    "You must have the light at the right angle to see the figures. They have been dated through the change of sea level. In the Stone Age, the sea was higher up, so we can date the rock carvings through elevations of land. This is how we see that these are between 10,000 and 11,000 years old," Jan Magne Gjerde explained, arguing that the boat is surprisingly well-preserved for a carving that old.

    Associate Professor David Vogt from the Cultural History Museum at the University of Oslo called the find spectacular.

    "Gee, it's not only the oldest, but also the biggest one," David Vogt told NRK, admitting that more exact dating might be problematic.

    A petroglyph of a boat, which was discovered in northern Norway during the summer of 2017, is seen in this picture released on September 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jan Magne Gjerde/University of Tromsø via NTB Scanpix
    A petroglyph of a boat, which was discovered in northern Norway during the summer of 2017, is seen in this picture released on September 27, 2017

    According to Gjerde, the outline of the boat is reminiscent of skin boats found on Greenland.

    "You have a keel line, a gunnel line and a stylish ending at the stern of the boat. It is impossible to describe findings such as this, it's unbelievably artful," Gjerde said.

    A petroglyph of a boat, which was discovered in northern Norway during the summer of 2017, is seen in this picture released on September 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jan Magne Gjerde/University of Tromsø via NTB Scanpix
    A petroglyph of a boat, which was discovered in northern Norway during the summer of 2017, is seen in this picture released on September 27, 2017

    In 1932, a series of similarly difficult to detect animalistic rock carvings depicting a porpoise, a seal and a bear were found at Valle.

    Petroglyphs, also known as carvings or engravings, are images created by removing part of a rock surface by incising, picking, carving, or abrading. They are found worldwide, and are often associated with prehistoric peoples.

    Related:

    The Blade That Wasn’t Broken: Preserved Viking Sword Found in Norway Mountains
    Woman Warrior: DNA Tests Confirm ‘Powerful’ Viking Military Leader was Female
    The Grapes of Wrath: Danish Scientists Discover Secret Saga of Viking Vineyards
    Eat Like a Viking! Nordic Warrior Diet Craze Scours Scandinavia
    Edda Goes Digital: Sweden to Digitalize Annals of Viking Lore
    Voice of Blood: Iggy Pop Revealed to Be a Viking
    Tags:
    boat, archaeology, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    My World, My Rules
    My World, My Rules
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok