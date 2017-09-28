Migrant Gets 9 Months For 'Join ISIS With Me' Gag

The online wag joked "join ISIS with me" in a WeChat group chat with more than 300 members on September 4 last year, the Workers' Daily reported on Thursday.

The Beijing-based jester made the ill-advised invite after a fellow group chat member commented on the curious photo he used for his online profile: Osama Bin Laden, according to the Beijing-based newspaper.

"I really regret saying that," the migrant worker who lived in Changping district, told the paper. He was not named. The paper used a pseudonym instead, calling the man Zhang Qiang.

Changping police detained Zhang on October 13, 2016 for allegedly promoting terrorism and extremism, the report said. After checking his mobile phone and computer, however, police found no other similar comments.

Beijing No.1 Intermediate People's Court sentenced the wannabe comedian for advocating terrorism and extremism in June.

A Spanish woman received a one-year jail sentence in April for posting Twitter jokes about the 1973 assassination of a key ally to General Franco, the Independent reported.

