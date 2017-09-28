Migrant Gets 9 Months For 'Join ISIS With Me' Gag

The Beijing-based jester made the ill-advised invite after a fellow group chat member commented on the curious photo he used for his online profile: Osama Bin Laden, according to the Beijing-based newspaper.
"I really regret saying that," the migrant worker who lived in Changping district, told the paper. He was not named. The paper used a pseudonym instead, calling the man Zhang Qiang.
Beijing No.1 Intermediate People's Court sentenced the wannabe comedian for advocating terrorism and extremism in June.
A Spanish woman received a one-year jail sentence in April for posting Twitter jokes about the 1973 assassination of a key ally to General Franco, the Independent reported.
This article was originally published in the Global Times.
