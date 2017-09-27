Ultimate Meme: This Monkey Getting a Haircut Can Be Photoshopped Into Anything

Sometimes, huge memes blast out of nowhere. A cute video of a young monkey getting a fresh haircut was uploaded on Facebook back in February, but has only recently inspired a storm of hilarious collages. After a still image from this footage suddenly resurfaced and made the viral rounds on the web, Internet users realized it can become an ideal meme.
The possibilities are endless: the primate can literally fit into any other image.
out of all the monkey haircut memes this still remains the best pic.twitter.com/v3oPfR3rg5— yung substance abuse (@bestheel) 25 сентября 2017 г.
ДА СУКАААА pic.twitter.com/0LNeohVDPN— Шаурма и MDMA (@your_ex_kek) 26 сентября 2017 г.
The general pattern of the meme is to insert the monkey and the barber's arm into another photo so it looks like someone else appears to be giving the monkey a haircut.
УДВАИВАЮ pic.twitter.com/02HrV5iyBx— Никотинка с Бровями (@Yoghikitt) 26 сентября 2017 г.
Somebody has even created a separate twitter account for the most successful examples.
