Register
18:45 GMT +327 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Alison Teal

    Bikini-Clad 'Female Indiana Jones' Takes on Plastic Trash (VIDEO)

    © Photo: Alison's Adventures / facebook
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 168 0 0

    The stalwart adventurer Alison Teal who "travels the world filming environmental and cultural phenomena with a mission to educate through entertainment" sought to raise awareness about pollution and illegal dumping by sailing across the sea of plastic trash in Mexico.

    This time Teal, who was named the 'Female Indiana Jones' by Time Magazine in 2015, used her trusty surfboard to traverse the humongous heaps of plastic trash that accumulated at the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula after years of continuous illegal dumping.

    "Although there are many places like this throughout the world, the one featured in the video that I’m paddling through is along the Rivera Maya. The trash areas are large! I’m not sure about the one in the video as I did not have a way to measure — but it stretched as far as the eye could see," she remarked.

    The adventurer explained that there’s also plenty of trash to be found along "the Sian Ka'an Beach line and most tropical beaches lines in the world", and that beaches that apparently do not contain any plastic waste may contain "micro plastics" which could "outnumber the sand particles" there.

    According to Teal, solid waste is a global problem that essentially stems from the nature of global the economy which "created a culture of waste through the use of disposable plastics and excessive packaging."

    She told Sputnik Mundo that "the industries and governments of the developed world" need to "look beyond the bottom line" and help develop sustainable solutions for solid waste disposal "in areas of the world that lack resources" to deal with this issue.

    Teal also added that her film – Alison's Adventures Maldives – has helped raise awareness about the so-called Trash Island, attracting the attention of virtually all major media outlets to the problem and awakening the world "to the environmental threat of global plastic pollution."

    "This is what I do with my non-profit and film series – educate through entertainment to inspire action that creates change!" Teal declared.

    Related:

    Plans to Dump Nuclear Waste on Australian Aboriginal Sacred Site May Be Halted
    Plastic Pollution Reaches Into Arctic: Waste Found on Remote Ocean Ice Floes
    Fears Mount That Ukraine Will Replace Germany as US Toxic Waste Dumping Ground
    Tags:
    plastic, awareness, waste, pollution, Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shelf Cloud, Eye of the Storm, Fogbow: Weather Photographer of the Year 2017
    Shelf Cloud, Eye of the Storm, Fogbow: Weather Photographer of the Year 2017
    Fetch
    Not Walking-the-Talk
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok