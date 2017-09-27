280characters: Trouble in Twitterland as Users Revolt Over Bigger Tweets

Another hurricane of mixed reactions has swept across Twitter after the microblogging platform announced the testing of longer character limits, so that users wouldn’t need to cram their thoughts into 140-symbol tweets. However, the novelty sparked more outrage among netizens than support.

On September 26, Twitter introduced a controversial change to the way the platform works by expanding the character count allowed in each tweet. "We want every person around the world to easily express themselves on Twitter, so we're doing something new: we're going to try out a longer limit," the company's product manager Aliza Rosen wrote in a blog post.

The limit has been increased from the usual 140 characters to 280. While the new feature is being trialed, only a small group of super-users get to have fun with the new limit for now.

When you check your Twitter and still only have 140. #280characters pic.twitter.com/6D1heu90tM — Looney Tunes (@WBLooneyTunes) 26 сентября 2017 г.

However, "the road to hell is paved with good intentions" — at least that's what most of Twitter users think about the crucial change.

The natural order of the Internet has been disrupted. #280characters pic.twitter.com/gHDJwnZYkq — Rhett & Link (@rhettandlink) 27 сентября 2017 г.

Mom: Wow, our baby is carrying a knife, that seems unsafe.



Dad: What should we do?



Mom: Double the size of the knife.#280characters — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) 27 сентября 2017 г.

​Some disappointed users are convinced that it will be a huge mistake to go back on what made the microblogging site so unique.

I really enjoy having a frame of 140 characters. Forces me to reconstruct and trim the fat off of thoughts. Keep it that way! #280characters — 👨‍💻 (@brianshotfirst) 26 сентября 2017 г.

Not certain how I feel about #280characters because I've finally mastered the art of Twitter brevity.



See? Exactly 140 characters.



Yay me! — Greg Baldwin (@GregBaldwinIroh) 27 сентября 2017 г.

Why does Twitter need to expand the tweet length to #280characters?



If you can’t express your point in 140 characters you’re clearly a mor — Danny (@DannyCalidonia) 27 сентября 2017 г.

​According to others, doubling the character count will simply double the problems on the service.

Users: There are some awful characters on here.



Twitter: We hear you! We're gonna double the count.



Users: Wait… what?#280characters — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) 26 сентября 2017 г.

great news about #280characters. every time I get on twitter I think MAN I wish there was twice as much of this — Justin McElroy (@JustinMcElroy) 27 сентября 2017 г.

Twitter: Users want to be able to edit tweets



Inner Twitter: Give them #280characters so they make more typos pic.twitter.com/gfLSF8ZrtL — Dom Stirling (@domstirling12) 26 сентября 2017 г.

​This isn't even the most requested feature: many people wanted to see an edit button instead.

twitter users: let us edit tweets

twitter: we made everything round

users: edit button

twitter: everyone is allowed to be twice as annoying — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) 26 сентября 2017 г.

Not to sound ungrateful or anything but I'd settle for just an edit button. #280characters — Claire Smith 🍂 (@clairemsmith_) 26 сентября 2017 г.

WHERE IS THE EDIT BUTTON!!! WE WANT A EDIT BUTTON NOT MORE CHARACTERS #280characters — Ariana (@msarianayo) 27 сентября 2017 г.

​Quite a few users expressed their understandable fears that some public personalities, you know… the Presidential kind, would take advantage of the privilege to stir up even more trouble online.

That moment when @WhiteHouse Chief of Staff John Kelly got the news about #280characters. pic.twitter.com/Jwv2GDI2pp — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) 26 сентября 2017 г.