Twitter Stunned by Hamas Founder's Son Blasting Palestinian Authority

Twitter was all abuzz after Mosab Hassan Yousef, a Christian convert, former Hamas member and a disowned son of the movement’s founder, publicly opposed Israel’s critics and the Palestinian Authority at the UNHCR session on Monday, September 25, stating that "if Israel did not exist, you would have no one to blame."

During his address, Yousef questioned the Palestinian Authority’s legitimacy, claiming that it is "self-appointed," and accused it of "torturing political rivals" and essentially using the "suffering of the Palestinian people" to further its own "selfish political interests."

"If Israel did not exist, you would have no one to blame. Take responsibility for the outcome of your own actions," Yousef stated.

​He also accused the Palestinian Authority of using the UNHCR "to mislead the international community, to mislead the Palestinian society, to believe that Israel is responsible for the problem," describing the problem as being self-inflicted.

Yousef’s statement did not go unnoticed in social media, with some Twitter users openly praising his frankness and his willingness to stand up to Palestinian Authority.