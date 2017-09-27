Twitter Stunned by Hamas Founder's Son Blasting Palestinian Authority

During his address, Yousef questioned the Palestinian Authority’s legitimacy, claiming that it is "self-appointed," and accused it of "torturing political rivals" and essentially using the "suffering of the Palestinian people" to further its own "selfish political interests."
"If Israel did not exist, you would have no one to blame. Take responsibility for the outcome of your own actions," Yousef stated.
Son of #Hamas Founder Mosab Hassan Yousef#Gaza#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/y3yiIX6sTb— Hava Batia (@HavaBatia) 26 сентября 2017 г.
He also accused the Palestinian Authority of using the UNHCR "to mislead the international community, to mislead the Palestinian society, to believe that Israel is responsible for the problem," describing the problem as being self-inflicted.
Yousef’s statement did not go unnoticed in social media, with some Twitter users openly praising his frankness and his willingness to stand up to Palestinian Authority.
Strong words of Mosab Hassan Yousef #Hamas member turned humanitarian @unhrcpr On behalf of @UNWatch https://t.co/pDAssPU7PI watch and RT pic.twitter.com/1ODMSm32c0— Peter Lerner (@LTCPeterLerner) 27 сентября 2017 г.
#MosabHassanYousef @sonofhamas RESPECT for truth at @UN_HRC #UN_HRC bunch of dictators & Israel haters, don't care about ANY HUMAN RIGHTS— Hans (@Hans62vdBerg) 26 сентября 2017 г.
I think they could do with this gentleman, Mosab Hassan Yousef, as a star speaker at the current Labour Party… https://t.co/Qhp1vvGYm0— Natalie Irene Wood (@natalieiwood) 26 сентября 2017 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)