Anime Meets Reality: Giant Gundam Robot Statue Built in Tokyo (VIDEO)

A massive 64-feet tall replica of the RX-0 Unicorn Gundam robot from the eponymous popular anime series was erected in Tokyo’s Odaiba neighborhood in front of the DiverCity Tokyo Plaza mall.
The statue’s creators paid particular attention to the smallest details such as the pink lights that become visible when the robot is in Destroy Mode.
Also, the statue alters its configuration several times per day, switching between its Destroy Mode, when it’s ready to do some damage, and Unicorn mode, when it’s a little more relaxed about hanging out at a shopping mall.
The statue replaced the replica of RX-78-2 Gundam that was originally installed there and was dismantled earlier this year.
