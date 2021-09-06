Visuals of Big Meteor Fireball Lighting Up the Night Sky in France Goes Viral

People across the UK and France spotted a big meteor fireball lighting up the night sky on Sunday.
The magnificent view was captured by the people in videos and photos, and is doing the rounds on the internet: one can see a bright light suddenly piercing the darkness of the night until it disappears on the other end of the sky.
A Twitter user Nicolas Arzur shared a video captured on the webcam of the port at the Arzal dam in France, whereas some witnesses mentioned experiencing an explosion nearby.
Meteorite at the Port of Southampton (Not a Seagull this time shipmates,... https://t.co/XEPHFuMDJy via @YouTube— UK Meteor Network (@UKMeteorNetwork) September 6, 2021
Splash! The trajectory of last night's meteoroid. See @VigieCiel for more (in French). @UK_Fireball @willgater @UKMeteorNetwork pic.twitter.com/mFYTt2IHvc— SCAMP - a component of the FRIPON network (@SCAMP_Meteors) September 6, 2021
Il s'agirait d'une météorite. L'objet lumineux est en tout cas bien visible sur la webcam du port et du barrage d'Arzal (#Morbihan), près de #Vannes #Bretagne pic.twitter.com/nMyz53Nq3i— Nicolas Arzur (@NicolasArzur) September 5, 2021
Actually, I think it crashed near my place based on the earthquake we felt (french-aussie living in Landerneau here) . From reports on local Facebook groups, it crashed in Morgat, Brittany. pic.twitter.com/Gt8XBPtT3B— John 🎨🎮☕ (@jonathanjo60) September 6, 2021
Astronomer Will Gater reposted the video urging the others who have captured the meteor fireball video to share it via UK Meteor Network. “Such imagery can be invaluable to meteorite researchers & teams,” he tweeted.
Looks like it was also imaged by the @UKMeteorNetwork camera in Wiltshire. https://t.co/PSjsswTokT— Will Gater (@willgater) September 6, 2021
