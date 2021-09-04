Responsible Dog: Golden Retriever Takes Horse For a Walk

This video shows a golden retriever leading a horse into a stable after the two have apparently had a walk.
Look how these two creatures understand each other! The horse trusts its dog buddy, while the latter looks confident and proud about itself.
Most of the viewers were very much impressed by what they saw:
"Do you train him to do this?" one of them asked, while another exclaimed: "Dog of the year award goes to this dog 😂😂"
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)