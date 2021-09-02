Dolphin Spotted Swimming in Louisiana After Flash Flooding

A Louisiana family captured a dolphin on video swimming in Louisiana floodwaters after Category 4 Hurricane Ida battered the US last week.
August 30, 2021
The creature's dorsal fin pops above the water several times during the clip.
Hurricane Ida made landfall in southern Louisiana on 29 August as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of 150 mph and heavy rain, causing catastrophic flooding and wind damage. Hundreds of thousands of people in Louisiana were still without power on 1 September.
