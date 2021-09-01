Rare Tornado Rips Through Indian State of Madhya Pradesh

Monsoon rains in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh (MP) have offered a rare spectacle, much to the stupor of local people who had never seen anything like it before.
A storm blowing over a pond in the area around the Deori Dam seemed to lift the water up to the sky in what appeared to be a tornado.
The spectacle unfolded in the Sidhi district, on Monday, during the monsoon rains. An overcast sky and a strong wind blowing created tornado-like conditions over the pond causing the formation of a waterspout reaching to the sky from the pond below.
— Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) September 1, 2021
News of the "tornado" quickly spread like wildfire. Local people from nearby villages thronged to the pond to witness nature's wonder. Stunned and fearful, some villagers can be heard in a video attributing the stormy air column to being "God's miracle".
"Water is being sucked into the sky. Don't venture too close", a villager can be heard shouting in the video.
— Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) September 1, 2021
Tornadoes are rare in India and even rarer in the country's second largest state, Madhya Pradesh. Though this central Indian state witnesses frequent dust storms, tornadoes have not been reported in this region.
All comments
Show new comments (0)