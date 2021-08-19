Huge Python Slithers Out of Spice Rack in Sydney Grocery Store, Shocks Shoppers – Video

Shoppers at a grocery store in Sydney got a nasty surprise when a massive diamond python snake slithered out of a spice rack, scaring the life out of them.
It's thought the python, estimated to be around nine-feet long, was looking for a cool place to hide.
The incident caused panic in the store, as a terrifying video posted on social media shows.
Luckily, one of the shoppers who came face-to-face with the snake – Helaina Alati – turned out to be a trained snake handler named, the BBC reported.
"I just turned my head and he was about 20 centimetres from my face, just looking straight at me. It seemed to say, 'Can you take me outside please?' To be honest, it's the most exciting thing that's happened in a little while given lockdown. The staff were all taking photos of it," Alati said.
She rescued the python and released it into bushland away from residential areas.
