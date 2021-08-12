Register
16:02 GMT12 August 2021
    Cutest Shiba Inu Dogs.

    Wary Shiba Inu Rides on Merry-Go-Round

    © Photo : shibainu.dogs/instagram
    In the age of social media and the inexorable hunt for 'likes' and subscribers, just where do you draw the limit? Pet videos are very popular but should the people who put these videos out there exploit their four-legged friends for fun?

    A video was shared on Instagram recently, showing a Shiba Inu riding a merry-go-round in an amusement park.

    The dog looks a wee bit sceptical and as thought it is some way out of its comfort zone - it certainly doesn't appear to consider this a regular treat.

    "Looks like he is enjoying it," one viewer wrote. However, most of the viewers did not enjoy the video, saying that such an activity was not natural for a dog and placing it on a carousel was simply no joke.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Cutest Shiba Inu Dogs (@shibainu.dogs)

    Shiba Inu
