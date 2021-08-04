No, I'll Stay Here! Corgi Wants to Have a Rest During a Walk

Meet Dolce, the corgi from Russia who travels a lot and is busy upbringing his hoomans (according to info on his Instagram account).
This video shows Dolce during an evening walk. Usually, dogs are pulling on leash but in this case, Dolce's owner was the one who wanted to go while the corgi objected.
"Woof, woof, just a nasty dog", the caption reads.
Why nasty? This sweetie just wants to have a rest, right here and right now. Every human should be able to understand this urge to relax...
