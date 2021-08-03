Hungry Deer Tastes Hot Dog

Some animals can approach people while searching for food, who often have something tasty.
In this video you can see how a hungry, clever deer stole a whole hot dog from a man who was camping in Montana, US, despite the fact that it is a herbivore.
Plenty of animals snack on human food, from the raccoons who eat garbage to dogs who will wait patiently for a snack from the table. But have you ever seen a deer take an interest in hot dogs?
Canines are very social animals, so they are always happy to play with their human friends. But some games that people invent for doggos are really weird - and it's even weirder when people themselves are trying to be faster than canines.
Some animals are just so different that it's unclear if they could become good friends when you introduce them to one another. But with a little help from people they can overcome hurdles and play just like adorable little kids.
Every doggo needs a good snack in the middle of the day to get some energy for running, playing fetch, and barking at everyone. Canines are very good hunters, so they can always go and catch some food, but it may be a bit difficult for them to get sweets - as then they need help from their human friends.
Every doggo needs a lot of energy for everyday shenanigans, and this means they require a lot of food - in fact, when a canine sees something tasty it's almost impossible to stop them from eating that right there. But it seems that some doggos have a lot of discipline and self-control, so they can wait for permission to eat for hours.
