Geronimo! Thousands of Fish Dropped From Plane to Lakes in Utah

Thousands of fish have found new homes in the elevated lakes of Utah, as they were released into the wild by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. It may seem strange, but the aerial method of delivering the fish is much safer for them and less stressful than transporting them any other way.
Well, those little guys will have a nice and calm life, but they will definitely be telling everyone in the lakes about their cool adventure.
WHEN FISH FLY... 🐟 Video released by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shows thousands of fish being dropped from a plane into a lake below. That is the state's way of restocking 200 of its waterways that sit in higher elevations. https://t.co/2z2ekjsMKi pic.twitter.com/UbanqnsezM— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) July 13, 2021
