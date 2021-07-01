Saree-Clad Toronto Woman Pulls Off Skateboarding Tricks

A woman named Oorbee Roy from Toronto is leaving netizens awestruck with her skateboarding moves. Interestingly, she has pulled off the task in a traditional saree.
Roy, a mother of two, often shares videos of herself skateboarding on her Instagram page called ‘Aunty Skates’.
In one of her videos, she is seen gliding around on a skateboard in a saree. The video was shared on her Instagram page with a caption that read "Here’s the TikTok that spread like wildfire!”
The video has garnered more than 75,000 likes and more than 350 comments.
Despite facing trolls, who called her an aunty for doing what she was doing in her forties, she continued posting skateboarding videos along with her family members.
Today, she has more than 13,000 followers on her Instagram page.
