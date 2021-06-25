Big Floppa Cat Greedily Eats Shrimp

This caracal cat named Gregory is not a typical cat. While other felines would be happy to have an ordinary cat meal, including fish or something made of meat, this giant kitty prefers shrimp! Watch Gregory wolf down the seafood undaunted, unlike his more reserved domestic buddy.
These creatures roams the savannas, deserts, and forests of much of Africa and parts of the Middle East. Caracals are supreme hunters, and their sandy-coloured coats provide camouflage, which makes them nearly perfect stalkers.
