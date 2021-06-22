Register
22 June 2021
    Excited Dog Uses Fence to Try and Catch Squirrel || ViralHog

    Catch Me If You Can: Dog Chases Squirrel... But All To No Avail

    © Photo : YouTube/ViralHog
    The pesky rodent really drove the doggo up the wall - or up the fence, to be precise, which the poor chap found himself unable to climb over.

    A funny video has emerged online in which a dog named Gunner from Ypsilanti in Washtenaw County, Michigan was filmed trying to chase a squirrel. 

    Gunner and his owner were playing in the backyard of their house, when the dog spotted the intruder. Alas, Gunner was unable to catch the rodent: the squirrel climbed over the fence and darted up a tree. The dog attempted to take the same route, but as one might have predicted couldn't make it over the hedge - luckily for the squirrel.

