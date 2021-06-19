What Are You? Beagle Confused by Enigmatic Creature in Swimming Pool...and So is Everyone Else

A beagle has been filmed sitting by a pool and closely examining a "mysterious creature" crawling on the pool's edge.
The greyish, canine-looking - and fairly speaking very cute - animal left the doggo completely perplexed, but it was not the only one confused by the guest. The commentators to the video, uploaded on Instagram, could not help wondering what this enigmatic critter was.
The guesses ranged from a bat to a wombat or a tasmanian devil, while some pointed out that this was probably a hyena, or a flying fox. What do you think?
