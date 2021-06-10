Adrenaline Junkies: Man Hits a Beer Can Off Buddy's Head With Hockey Puck

A video was shared online recently, showing a blood-chilling scene: a man sat down with a beer can on his head as another lined up to throw a puck at it.
In a super precise fashion, the man succeeded by sending the can flying without causing any damage to his friend.
It's hard to imagine what could have been done to the man's face and head if his buddy had not hit the target...
This is the most Canadian 18 seconds of all time @spittinchiclets (via ig:Spencer.jenkin) pic.twitter.com/Tqfxs3HDdF— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 9, 2021
