Four UK Power Station Cooling Towers Blown Up in Epic Controlled Demolition

This was indeed a spectacular explosion! Four giant cooling towers at the Rugeley Power Station toppled in seconds after 53 years on the site. The demolition will pave the way for housing and business space. UK Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan says that the event will support authorities' allegiance to climate commitments as well as "breathe new life into the community".
Construction of the power station began in 1965, and the facility was completed in 1972.
Each tower cooled around six million gallons of water per hour before all operations were stopped in 2016.
June 6, 2021
June 6, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)