Cute x Infinity: Pup Walks With Fluffy Ducklings

In this video, a bunch of ducklings joins the world’s fluffiest dog for the most adorable procession you've ever seen. The unlikely companions are unsurprisingly melting hearts on the internet – and they'll melt yours too.
May 23, 2021
Kickstart your working week in the right way: just look at these fluffy creatures and try not to melt with joy.
In this video, a bunch of ducklings joins the world’s fluffiest dog for the most adorable procession you've ever seen. The unlikely companions are unsurprisingly melting hearts on the internet – and they'll melt yours too.
May 23, 2021
When you walk a dog, keeping it on a leash constantly may become boring, yes? However, if you set your doggo free somewhere in the park or in the field be prepared for unexpected consequences.
A cat and a dog may be different animals, but they have their similarities and differences. First and foremost, they are both pets.
Have you taught your pet any tricks? If not, try and teach them something, especially if you own both a cat and a dog. Chances are high that you will regularly have hilarious moments as a reward.
The US city of Portales was hit by a flood after a hail storm on 15 May.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)