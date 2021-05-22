Family Rescued From Car Swept Away By Flood in New Mexico

The National Weather Service reported that Portales had seen 7 centimetres of rain in parts of the city, while a rancher near Milnesand reported 13 centimetres of rain on Saturday afternoon.
A family in Portales was rescued from their car that had been swept down a drainage ditch during a flood.
“And there’s always potential for the vehicle to flip over, upside down and take on water, creating further issues for the family”, said Fire Chief TJ Cathey, with the Portales Fire Department, who arrived at the scene.
