Husky Gets Amusingly Stuck on Other Dog’s Back

Check out this video of two huskies desperately trying to get unstuck. Having made a thorough and deep analysis of the situation, we were unable to reach any conclusions. What do you think happened to the dogs?
And it looks like there’s no way out of the predicament.
Usually, such an encounter would not bode well for a frog. However, this amphibian seems enjoy the perilous ride.
Some dogs can get a little too over excited and can be hard to calm down, but this pup takes it to another level.
Watch a video of the adorable little chicks marching amusingly behind their Mama Penguin. Any idea where are they headed to?
Everyone knows that dogs and cats have form when it comes to scrapping, but the expectation that the fur will fly and the air be thick with a load of barking, yowling, and spitting whenever the twain shall meet may just be a stereotype. Sometimes, however, although it looks like a fight, the animals are really playing and are the best of buds.
