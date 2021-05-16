Who's That?! Cat Gets Frightened When She Runs Into Her Little Copy

Meet Bonnie, a black kitty that "was rescued from a shelter" and whose birthday is on Halloween.
One day, this beautiful feline - totally black except a tiny white spot on its chest - was inspecting its home as usual when suddenly it ran into...her little copy!
It turned out that Bonnie's owner had bought this special toy for Halloween celebrations and decided to see what her kitty would do.
The cat overcame her fear and approached the toy to sniff it and get acquainted properly.
