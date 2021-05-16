Drink? This Black Snake is Thirsssssty

We usually associate snakes with eating mice or frogs, but they need to drink too. This captivating video offers a rare glimpse of a thirsty reptile sucking up water from a glass.
Check out its forked tongue flicking in and out before it takes a deep sip – snakes have poor eyesight so they rely heavily on taste and smell to find food.
In arid deserts, snakes flatten themselves in a coil shape and lap up the water that collects on their backs, while in the jungle they usually drink from pools or puddles.
かなり飲んでます pic.twitter.com/0R1PJELVHq— ミソキン（ニシキヘビハンター引退 (@nakamanian) May 15, 2021
