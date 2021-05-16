Register
16 May 2021
    Golden retriever

    'He's in Doggy Heaven': Golden Retriever Has Time of His Life Playing in the Mud

    If you ever thought that your dog is a mud magnet, check out this video to see the real 'king' of the muddy water.

    Meet Barley, "Netherlands’ most mud-loving golden retriever".

    With nearly 150,000 followers on Instagram, this doggo has been nominated for Best Animal 2021 so if you are interested take some time to explore his profile and maybe vote for Barley in this nomination.  

    His owner shared this video and captioned it:

    "It’s been raining every day this week and the mud monster has been having the time of his life... any offers to wash him?!"

    The viewers' reactions were quite emotional, with most of them saying how impressed they were to see such an ardent mud-loving doggo. 

    "That is quite unbelievable! Never seen anything like it! He’s in doggy heaven!", one follower wrote.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Barley (@barleyboy)

    life, mud, golden retriever
    Votre message a été envoyé!
