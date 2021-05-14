Register
14 May 2021
    Alpaca with Attitude Spits

    Angry Alpaca Spits in Feeder's Face

    © Photo : YouTube/ViralHog
    Videoclub
    The alpaca is a distant relative of the camel and a close relative of the llama. It is believed that alpaca originates from the llama and many confuse the two South American animals.

    Despite their friendly nature, alpacas, just like camels, can spit sometimes.

    In this video, an Alpaca unexpectedly spits while being fed.

    "I was feeding the alpacas when one of them became very moody with me and I could sense that he was quite angry," the author of the video comments.

    animal, video, alpaca
    Votre message a été envoyé!
