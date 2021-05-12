Mirror, Mirror on the Wall: Golden Retriever Amusingly Stumbles Upon Its Reflection

Since dogs cannot recognise their reflection in a mirror the way humans do, some might think there is another canine right in front of them. Thankfully, most pooches, just like this golden retriever, normally start playing with the reflection or simply backing away.
Yet, others might react more violently and even bark at the image. You better not leave your dog alone in a room with a mirror unless you want to find out if your pooch is naughty or nice.
