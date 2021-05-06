Car Owner Returns to His Vehicle to Discover Dashboard Occupied by Newborn Spiders

A person in New South Wales in Australia shared a video recently, showing a dashboard of his parked car literally occupied by a female huntsman spider and her newborn babies.
Huntsman spiders are known by this name because of their speed and mode of hunting. They are harmless species that actually kill dangerous insects, including wolf spiders, redback spiders and funnel-web spiders, whose venom is very toxic.
Probably, the owner of this car should be honoured by the fact that this spider chose his vehicle to give birth to its babies.
All comments
Show new comments (0)