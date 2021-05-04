Watch: Heartwarming Video of Woman Teaching Golden Retriever Pups to Pray Before Meal Goes Viral

A video of a woman teaching her golden retriever puppies to pray before having their meal has gone viral.
Posted on Twitter by Vaishali Mathur, the video is of her friend from India who can be seen sitting on the floor reciting a prayer in Sanskrit as the two golden retriever puppies sit patiently beside her waiting for her to finish and instruct them to eat.
Netizens are in awe looking at the adorable puppies cutely waiting and patiently listening to the prayer and staring at their food bowl.
Sharing this heart-warming video of my friend teaching her pups to say their prayers before food. Me thinks both are good boys. 😍@dog_rates pic.twitter.com/z5ANJDVwVn— Vaishali Mathur (@mathur_vaishali) May 1, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)