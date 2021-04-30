It’s Bed Time! Parakeet Insolently Disobeys Owner and Doesn’t Want to Sleep

Here is just another scene from a day in the life of a parakeet-owner. These little birdies do not normally cause any trouble, but this time the situation has gotten out of control.
The rioting parakeet was altercating with his owner, as the woman was hopelessly trying to persuade the bird to get some sleep. Milo was dead serious about his intention to be up all night, but when the owner took to a secret weapon, the hustle was over.
Well, someone will definitely spend the next couple of days in a cage.
