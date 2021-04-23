Pre-Dinner March: Dog Looks Like Little Emperor as It Walks Along Corridor

This video shows a black Chihuahua dog walking a bit awkwardly due to its poor sight and some neurological issues.
Despite its not ideal health, the doggo looks very confident and resembles a little marshal inspecting his troops.
The video has been viewed tens of thousands of times, with some of the viewers saying:
"One of my most favorite videos. Makes me laugh every time." or "I know this dog most likely has a neurological condition, which is why he walks this way, but he looks happy and cared for! And the music is spot on."
