When Life Teaches You Nothing: Sheep Falls Into Trench Seconds After Being Rescued From It

A video has been doing the rounds on social media, showing a sheep falling into a trench just a few seconds after being released from it.
Probably, the animal was so happy that it has been rescued that its high jump of joy failed it.
"It is me in life", a person who shared the video wrote. No doubt, the number of people who feel that they share something in common with this sheep is even bigger than one could ever imagine.
Yo en la vida. pic.twitter.com/45QYhU670w— Victoriano Aizpurú (@urupzia) April 17, 2021
