No, Don't Do It! Dog Reacts to Its Favourite Toy Being Put Into Washer

Meet Ragnar the Staffordshire Bull Terrier who has a buddy – a grey donkey – it's a stuffed toy he adores and can't live without.
One day Ragnar saw his dear donkey being put into a washing machine (no surprise that the toy needed a good wash after the dog had been playing with it for so long) and rushed to grab it from the tub. He then ran for the hills.
However, the donkey finally made its way into the washer and all the dog could do was sit patiently waiting for its cuddly pal to come out clean.
ragnar here would rather not have his favorite toy washed— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) April 7, 2021
(viralhog) pic.twitter.com/11CpNZ9ZPZ
