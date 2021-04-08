Guarding Your Sleep: Little Bird Sits on Labrador's Mouth While the Dog is Relaxing

This video shows a labrador retriever lying on the ground on its back, relaxing in the sun.
If you look closer you may see a tiny brown bird sitting on the dog's mouth. Interestingly, the pooch does not seem to be at all disturbed by the bird's presence.
One viewer wrote: "Cute until the doggy sneezes and launches the poor bird to the moon."
"This is so sweet and touching," another said.
a couple of unlikely friends— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) April 5, 2021
(jadenemaloy IG) pic.twitter.com/eU7dn4JHlF
