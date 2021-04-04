Stealing the Show: Golden Retriever Pulls Microphone Out of Reporter's Hands and Runs Away With It

A reporter for Russia's Mir TV channel Nadezhda Serezhkina was providing a weather update in Moscow earlier this week when suddenly a golden retriever ripped her microphone out of her hands and ran away with it.
While the reporter ran after the dog to get back the stolen microphone, anchor Elina Dashkueva said: "It looks like we have lost the connection to our correspondent...We will try to connect with her in a moment."
A dog in Russia grabbed the reporter's microphone and ran away during a live broadcast pic.twitter.com/R1T8VZ5Kpt— Ali Özkök (@Ozkok_A) April 2, 2021
The reporter was on air again minutes later, the dog sitting beside her calmly.
Later they met again 🐶🎤pic.twitter.com/tuySXlwzBt— Ali Özkök (@Ozkok_A) April 3, 2021
