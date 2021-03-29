Stranded Ship in Suez Canal? Cute Puppy to the Rescue!

Since the ill-fated ship blocked the canal preventing hundreds of other vessels to pass through, numerous memes have been circulating online about the rescue operation.
This video could be easily turned into another meme as it shows a puppy digging a tunnel in the ground as if trying to guide a strong flow of water.
"Why isn't he at the Suez Canal... The world needs him right now," one of the viewers wrote.
who knew that guiding water could be a dog's job 😂— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) March 28, 2021
(sissysticks20 : tiktok)
(sissysticks IG) pic.twitter.com/rVGggYkMXc
