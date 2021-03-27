Two Men Trapped Inside Deadly Alabama Tornado

Incredible footage shows two men being almost trapped inside a tornado while driving a car in Alabama.
"I was like this is probably it. I'm probably dead," Cesar Villasenor, who took video from inside of the tornado said, as quoted by CNN.
Seven tornadoes have been reported in the state, according to the US National Weather Service. The tornado damaged between 30 and 50 houses and structures in the town of Pelham. As a result of the tornado, almost 55,000 people were left without electricity in the southeast, including more than 36,000 in Alabama.
SCARY perspective inside a likely tornado as it tore through Pelham— Jonathan Hardison (@FOX6Hardison) March 25, 2021
