Gotcha! Amusing Golden Retriever Pounces After "Stalking" His Owner

This eight-month-old good boy, named Negan Jameson, has a habit of "stalking" and jumping on his owner whenever they lie down still.
This amusing habit of Negan's has been captured on video and uploaded on YouTube. In the short clip, the doggy stares into the camera and starts slowly, in an almost feline manner, walking towards the owner who's filming the whole thing.
After the owner "betrayed" himself with an awkward movement, the dog jumped on him, after which the video was cut off.
"He knocked me over as he jumped on me at the end," the owner explained.
