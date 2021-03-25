Mums Will Always be Mums: Hen Gives Shelter to Three Kittens

It is not uncommon for hens to shelter and warm their chicks under their wings. However, this particular hen, caught on camera in a barn, is not a simple brood hen, but a foster mother to three adorable kittens.
Many animal species are known for forming bonds with their progeny, but, apparently, the maternal instinct can be so strong in some animals that they may be willing to care about someone else's kids - even if they are a different species!
Some dogs are so energetic they can't stand a day without active games - and what can be better than a good old game of fetch with a stick or ball? But it seems that sometimes it is a bit difficult to find an appropriate object - although at least the doggy is getting a useful lesson in gravity when taking on something ten times its own size.
Sometimes, animals can't get along at all, because they are way too different in every sense. But despite being on different sides of the species barrier, some become best friends forever despite all odds and help each other on every occasion - just like real buddies.
People are not the only animals who enjoy a bit of pampering from time to time. In fact, some primates are accustomed to relaxing in thermal springs, so the notion of a fancy resort is nothing new and they're always happy to join people in the bath as though they were just hanging out in any other hot pool.
Some canines love water and are always ready for a good refreshing plunge. Others, however, hate to be wet, and do all they can to avoid bathing.
