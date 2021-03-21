This is Love: Dog and Cow Embrace in Heartwarming Cuddle

This video shows a red-haired Shiba Inu cuddling a big red and white cow, while the latter chews the cud.
Although the Shiba Inu is a breed of hunting dog, the pooch in the video doesn't look aggressive – on the contrary – it's acting like a big pussycat.
Take a pause in your day and watch these two unlikely friends snuggling.
It will certainly fill your heart with love and joy.
love is the universal language, no words needed pic.twitter.com/m9D1hh83Jp— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) March 17, 2021
