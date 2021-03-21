Royal Convoy? Corgis March Through Snowy Woods

The video, shared on Twitter earlier this month, shows a picturesque spot somewhere in a snowy woods – and a long line of Welsh corgis running along a narrow path.
Queen Elizabeth II is known to love the breed – so the scene might be described as some sort of royal Corgi convoy.
One viewer wrote (not the Queen): "What's cuter than a corgi? A bunch of corgis jogging in a line and trying to keep it straight."
It's difficult to agree disagree with this statement.
corgis march in single file to conceal the strength of their number from the enemy— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) March 5, 2021
(jukin media) pic.twitter.com/cY96yjumOM
