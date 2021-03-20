Nice to Meet You! Puppy and Elk Exchange Kisses Through Fence

A pet owner from Colorado, US recently shared a video of their five-month-old Great Pyrenees puppy called Winston meeting an elk during a walk around a snow-covered farm.
"We were so lucky to capture this moment when Winston walked the fence line, sat, and waited until a young bull with one antler approached to say hello. They exchanged some kisses, both acting curious and relatively comfortable given that these interactions do not happen often or at all between these species," the puppy's owner wrote.
Watching animals who normally don't come into contact with each other can be a truly unique experience. Who knew puppies and elks were such good friends?
