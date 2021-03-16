I Am Waxing Exceeding Wroth! Angry Chihuahua Does Not Want to be Petted

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.
Dogs are said to be man's best friend and that's often plain to see. And people are no less fond of their canine companions. But everybody knows that some little dogs can be pretty neurotic. And sometimes they are so angry you're better off running away and never coming back.
This little chihuahua is really angry, so humans definitely should not touch it. The consequences are spectacularly dramatic! Luckily, the doggy is far from being the size of an elephant - in which case it would have done some serious damage. But its anger and energy will more than make up for what it lacks in avoirdupois and sabre teeth. Beware of this little guy, and be sure you approach it holding a nice treat or a toy to avoid its fury.
Even the smallest of creatures can turn on the heroism. In fact, some of those little guys are far more courageous than big dogs or cats - just because they know that their human friends will always be there to save them if anything goes wrong.
It is essential to stay in shape during the quarantine - not only for people but for dogs too. In fact, canines need a lot of activity to stay fit, so they are always ready to walk and run - even if they are staying in the same place.
We all know that people adore little animals and think they are cute. And it is only natural that bigger animals think of people as being sweet little creatures who want a bit of petting. Well, maybe from elephants' point of view we all look like golden retriever puppies - so they want to play with us every day!
People love their little fluffy pets and are always ready to kiss them, but sometimes they do not want to be caressed, because they have serious business to attend to and do not want to be disturbed. Unfortunately, they can't tell us about it, but they sure can show us there is no time for kisses!
